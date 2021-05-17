Ritual giant Gauthier Mfombi from Congo gets a job in Detroit

Sect giant becomes a handball aid!

At the Handball World Cup in Egypt in 2021, Gauthier Mfombi became a fan favorite. (All about handball)

Now it should help make handball more popular in the United States. Detroit Handball Club appointed Ambassador of the Department of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Honor means a lot to an amateur player born in Drew, France. “I am very excited to work with Detroit Handball Club to support the development of handball in the United States,” he said enthusiastically.

He added on his social media channels, “I am delighted to be an ambassador for hard-working townspeople and I look forward to fulfilling my #HandballCityUSA dream of America.”

Mvombi is jubilant at the World Cup

The new mission couldn’t come at a better time. The collaboration was announced on May 14, and MVUMBI celebrated its 27th birthday on May 15.

Mathematically, his World Cup appearances in Egypt seem to have paid off as well. He has been playing for his club Dreux AC since 2020 – but according to his own statement, he’s currently in talks with several clubs.

“I will announce my new team soon,” declared “El Gigante”.

Size and weight create confusion

In Egypt, Mvumbe’s physical presence alone left a lasting impression – and caused confusion.

On the official website of the International Handball Federation (IHF) he got 1.92 meters and 110 kilograms. According to the tournament website, it was (unreal) 1.76 meters and 89 kilograms, while the Spanish media recorded 2 meters and 130 kilograms.

In any case, Mvumbi knew how to convince in terms of sport. He scored 20 goals in five matches. Only need 23 throw attempts – 87% throw effectiveness!

In the match against Bahrain and Tunisia, he was also named the match’s best player.