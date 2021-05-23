Australia wants World Cup 2027

Friday, May 21, 2021



Yesterday, Australia launched its candidacy for the 2027 World Rugby World Cup, with a statement led by the president of Australian rugby club, Hamish McLennan.

The statement said that hosting the 2027 World Cup is a unique opportunity for Australia, which will achieve great economic results for our country, while providing a lasting legacy of rugby in this region.

Rugby Australia will submit a proposal to World Rugby next month, long before the evaluation phase begins in February 2022.

World Rugby will make its decision in May 2022 and so far the other candidate country is Russia, which has never organized the World Cup.

Rugby Championship 2021

Newspapers reported today that the match between New Zealand and Australia, on August 14, will open the 2021 rugby tournament, in which South Africa, the current world champion and Argentina will participate.

According to New Zealand Newshub, the first match between All Blacks and Wallabies, of the three tests for the Bledisloe Cup, will be the opening of the tournament that will once again see its usual four teams, after the absence of Springboks forced by Covid in 2020.