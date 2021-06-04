‘Three meters above the sky’: The Italian series that hit fans this summer is back on Netflix

“When summer arrives, everything can change”: This is the starting point for “Three Meters Above the Sky” (“Summer” in the original title), the Italian Netflix series that premiered at the end of April 2020. Production of the first season attracted, inspired by Italian writers Federico Moccia, viewers have risen to the top of the daily broadcast service.

This Thursday, June 3, Netflix debuted the second season of the series. “It’s time to go back to the Riviera. There is still a lot to discover about Summer, Ale, Edo, Sofia, and Dario. The second season of “Three Meters Above the Sky” will arrive on Netflix in June,” the platform sums up.

“Two young men from two very different worlds fall in love during a summer vacation on the Adriatic coast in Italy,” Netflix says in the series synopsis. At the beginning of the second season, “Summer is in love and ready to celebrate the end of the school year with her friends when a familiar face appears that creates some tension.”

Prior to this adaptation, writer Federico Moccia’s work served as the inspiration for the 2010 Spanish film “Tres metros sobre el cielo”. “Tres Meters Above Heaven” is described as “a modern love story, set in the summer, on the Adriatic coast.” . “