Made in Italy Pay to raise your head

The course of reviving the Italian economy after last year’s pandemic, which will be divided into two events: a The think tank before the summit, scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, and the three-day summit, from October 4-6. Appointments that will include the highest corporate figures, senior company directors and advocates for the most representative sectors of Made in Italy, as well as international opinion leaders. The event is on June 8, live from 2:30 p.m. ilsole24ore.com/anewcourseIt will lay the foundations for thinking about the effects of the recovery plan and the chances of revitalizing the country.

It will be an opportunity to take stock with key figures in the institutional and economic world, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, and Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi. Opening the event will be Ft Group CEO John Ridding and 24 ORE Group CEO Giuseppe Cerbone, followed by Financial Times European Editor Ben Hall, TG24 Sky Director Giuseppe De Bellis and Il Sole 24 Hour Director Fabio Tamburini. The first focus will be devoted to Made in Italy and the recovery plan, with the interventions of Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi, Pier Francesco Latini, CEO Sace, Carlo Ferro, President Ice, and Pasquale Salzano, President Simpler. This is followed by the institutional keynote address by Celine Gauer, Director-General of the European Commission Task Force on Recovery and Resilience.

Focus on the financial system

The second focus will be devoted to the financial system that supports the recovery and will see the intervention of Luca Manzoni, President of BPM Bank, and Giovanni Sandri, Managing Director of Blackrock Italia. This is followed by the keynote address by Maria Demirtzis, Deputy Director Bruegel.