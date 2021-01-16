Three Fingers and Three Thumbs Each: The Francesca Jones Tennis Fairy Tale

Francesca Jones was born with eight fingers and now qualifies for the Grand Slam tournament for the first time. For the 20-year-old tennis player, success is also a victory over the many skeptics and looks she has had to endure for years.

She always wore skeptical looks and voices from Francesca Jones. “I see it this way that I play the game with other cards, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win the game with these cards,” said the 20-year-old tennis player from Leeds from the BBC.

Jones was born with rare ectodermal dysplasia syndrome (EEC syndrome). She has three toes and a thumb in each hand, three toes on one foot and four in the other. Now she has qualified for the Grand Slam tournament for the first time, at the Australian Open from February 8th, her big dream will come true.

As a young girl, Jones had to fight. This is what 241 did in the world today. When she was accepted into Barcelona’s Sanchez Casal Academy against a doctor’s advice, she decided to teach him better. In addition to the wonderful front and back hitting technique, the English lady has developed a mental strength that she considers the greatest she possesses today.

“I’ve had experiences that not many people of my age have had and may never have had,” said Jones, who has undergone a number of operations. Now she plays with an extra light racket and does special shifts in the gym with an emphasis on balance. After the decisive 6-0 6-1 victory over China’s Lu Jiajing, she was “overjoyed” as she was “really looking forward to Australia”. It is said that Jones’ debut in a Grand Slam tournament was just the beginning.