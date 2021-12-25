Weird Dell scam case: Ice hockey star just escaped!

Avery Peterson Escape! The Bietigheim Steelers traveled to the United States without prior agreement and joined another team.

Bittegheim Bessingen – Strange deception at the highest German level ice hockey -League! New striker Avery Peterson (26) left the Bettgheim Steelers alone on a foggy night and stole to the United States.

Avery Peterson (26, p.m.) against EHC Red Bull Munich on Dec. 10. Two days later he was still playing against Düsseldorfer EG, then the quarterback escaped. © IMAGO / press photo Baumann



DEL Club shared that in one Statement on his home page with. The Steelers had only signed the 26-year-old at the start of December, had undergone all medical checks and had already played two games for the club from near Stuttgart.

In fact, the American had to settle down so well that he even asked the club to book a ticket for his wife, who was going to come from the States.

But before the December 17 game against Iserlohn Roosters, the star striker reported that he was ill and declined the club’s offers of medical care.

The Steelers contacted the professional’s agent, but he couldn’t reach his pupil either. Apparently, Peterson bought a plane ticket on his own and left the country in a hurry and without any consultation.

“All his equipment was hanging in the cabin, his car was parked in front of the apartment and the apartment key was on the table – he just disappeared!” the message said.

After a short search with the First Division team, they found that the player had apparently joined a team in the EHCL (“East Coast Hockey League”) in the USA.