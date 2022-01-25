Thousands of Russian soldiers on the borders of Ukraine… and America is reassured

Amid all fears of an imminent Russian military operation in UkraineAnd thousands of soldiers on the border, but a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, “Pentagon”, John Kirby, confirmed that there is no evidence that monitors the inevitability of the Russian attack.

Kirby said during a press conference, Monday evening, that his country is closely following the situation around the borders of Ukraine, searching for indications of the inevitability of the Russian attack, but it has not detected any evidence so far.

We have a clear picture.

He said, “We are following the situation closely and with very great interest. And believe me, we have a very clear picture of what they have there, and what they continue to convey to western Russia and Belarus.”

However, he revealed that Russia continues to increase the number of forces on the border with Ukraine, including on the territory of Belarus, and that Washington does not see evidence of reducing tension in the region yet.

NATO strengthens its defenses

These developments came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) decided to strengthen its defenses in the east, while Moscow denounced a desire to “stoke tension” with “hysterical” information, according to official statements.

As for the European Union, it demanded explanations, from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, of recent statements, during video chats with its counterparts.

Between Moscow and Kiev

It is noteworthy that during the past months, the United States and its NATO allies have warned against the movement of Russian forces to the border region, hinting at severe sanctions on the Russian economy if there is any invasion of Ukrainian territory.

While Moscow has repeatedly denied planning to attack its neighbor, accusing Kiev of preparing aggressive plans.

The North Atlantic countries displayed their support for Ukraine in ways that Moscow considered provocative, as they included naval exercises last November (2021) in the Black Sea, and the delivery of a batch of American patrol boats to the Ukrainian Navy.

It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian army has been engaged in a conflict against separatists loyal to Moscow in two regions on the border, after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula to it.

Meanwhile, Kiev and its Western allies often accuse Moscow of sending troops and weapons across the border in support of the separatists, something the Kremlin has consistently denied.

It is noteworthy that Russia has repeatedly rejected Western and Ukrainian accusations about preparing for any attack on Ukraine, and denied the existence of such plans.