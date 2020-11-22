New York Knicks Take Patient Approach to Free NBA with Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Elfrid Payton

Nerlens Noel is the latest veteran to agree to a one-year contract with the New York Knicks Photo by … [+] Mike Stop / Getty Images Getty Images



After losing two major free agents and signing several two-year futures contracts in the latest season, the New York Knicks under new team captain Leon Rose took a tougher, calm and patient approach to the thus far free agency.

After agreeing to a $ 6 million one-year deal with reserve goalkeeper Alec Burks on Friday, Knicks agreed to re-sign point guard Elfrid Payton for one year for $ 5 million and the Nerlens Noel Center on a one-year deal worth $ 5 million as well. It follows the acquisition of striker Ed Davis of Utah Jazz on Thursday for a pair of second-round picks, a veteran who also has a year and $ 5 million remaining in his contract.

New York missed nearly all of the envisioned free agency major and minor goals. This long list includes Fred Van Fleet, Christian Wood, Jeremy Grant, Davis Bertans, Owner Beasley, Kentavius ​​Caldwell Pope, DJ Augustin, Jeff Teague, and a whole host of others. But instead of using their cover space for long-term and unhealthy purchases, Rose is spending money on younger players with a temporary hiatus who can mesh well with the young team’s core of rebuilding.

Noel is a 26-year-old strong support center and was at the University of Kentucky with current New York Assistant Coach Kenny Payne, Daily news” Notes by Stephan Bondi. He scored 68.4% of his goalscoring attempts last season, not as good as starter Mitchell Robinson, but a great piece for the team’s place, but his attack is 127 in the standings. 13th place among the NBA players Who scored at least 1000 minutes of the regular season. He and Robinson will be one of the most attacking midfield double in the league.

Birx is a tough 29-year-old winger, who scored an average of 15 points per game last season on a 38.5% three-point shot between Golden State and Philadelphia last season. He was dealt in the February trading deadline with Glenn Robinson III to the Sixers for three selections from the second round. If the Knicks are, as expected, out of the knockout race before the deadline, any of these signed vets for one-year deals can be traded for selection if their values ​​remain high.

The same goes for Payton, who is a bad shooter but a good dealer and someone who knows how to work with Robinson and RJ Barrett already, and this time he should backup and play for less than Frank Ntilikina. Paying $ 5 million for one year is much more acceptable than paying Augustine’s $ 21 million for three years. The Knicks still had about $ 21 million in roof space with 14 secured contracts.

New York still has room to make a bad contract if it gets hold of the assets at returns. Not only does Rose give the Knicks fans a sexy, star-studded look, but it gives them a decent chance to rebuild as the years go by before they become respectable again.