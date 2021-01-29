This is the only Xiaomi that will receive the new realistic vibration patterns (MIUI 12.5) – Xiaomi News

Among the news that MIUI 12.5 will bring to Xiaomi we find New repertoire of vibration patterns. These, along with new high and low frequency mechanics, will improve simulation of the “physical” effects of HapticAnd get a result More realistic and natural.

Unfortunately, these new styles It will not be available for all smartphones of the brand. While the New animation and sounds for MIUI 12.5 They will only arrive on some Xiaomi devices, and the new vibration patterns will also be limited to a small number of devices.

To be exact, only these new vibration effects will be available On those smartphones X linear vibration motorThat is, those that have an advanced range of Xiaomi vibration motors.

As can be seen in the previous video, the new shake effects More complex in performance and achievementHence, only certain models are able to support this new technology that Xiaomi seems to be focusing fully on.

Xiaomi devices are compatible with the new MIUI 12.5 vibration patterns

Specifically, it is the only Xiaomi mobile devices that will receive New MIUI 12.5 vibration patterns What do we describe In this article Son:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T phone

Redmi K30S phone

as we see, The number of smartphones is very limited. All this is due, as we have said, to the fact that only these add to the X-linear vibration motor, so it is the only one capable of generating these new vibrations and their 4D effects.