Julia Metzner comments on the final of the European Football Championship ARD – SWR Sport

For the first time, ARD relies on one final commentator on the major soccer tournament. At EM in the summer, Julia Metzner will report on the final as a live reporter on the radio. At the 2022 World Cup, the final will also have a radio correspondent.

“I’m completely honest, it hasn’t happened yet, but that’s sometimes the case with high-profile events in my career. Of course I look forward to July of this year, to London, to the final with two of my teammates from a great team with a total of eight national team correspondents.” National, “says Julia Metzner of her candidacy.















Julia Metzner, who works for Südwestrundfunk (SWR), has been one of the well-known voices at the ARD Bundesliga conference for many years. Since 2012, she has been regularly commenting on football matches in the first and second leagues. Since 2017, it has been part of the tribe of direct correspondents for matches of the German national football team. Among other things, she wrote about the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

She is part of the team at the upcoming European Championship

In the upcoming EM this summer, she will be part of a team of eight live reporters, two women and six men. For Germany national team matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches, three matches are always used. Two comments on the game throughout the duration alternated in the so-called full report.

Another live reporter is responsible for the various radio waves within the ARD and is “called on” by broadcasters in order to describe what is happening in the field in a limited time frame. In live coverage of the major soccer tournament finals, ARD has used only men so far. At EM, Julia Metzner will be the first woman to reach the Final.

The first steps in sports journalism at Radio Hamburg

“I am very happy for Julia Metzner, who is a first-rate reporter and journalist. In recent years, she has evolved into a great reporter through several live shows in SWR, which she shows every weekend at the popular ARD radio conferences and she has already appeared in the 2018 World Cup In Russia, where I mentioned, among other things, the third-place match, “says Harald Dietz, Head of Sports at SWR.

Julia Metzner grew up in Hesse and Baden-Württemberg. The 46-year-old took her first steps in sports journalism after graduating from high school with the private radio station Hamburg Radio. Highlight: Since the editorial team’s interest in sports was so limited, everyone was happy that the coach wanted to spend a week reporting on the preparations for the German national football team in Malente. Unlike today, I was very close at the time to Rudi Völler or Stefan Kuntz, so Metzner looks back.

Julia Metzner lived and worked in Australia for several years

After studying to become a qualified translator and interpreter in Cologne (foreign languages: Spanish and French), Julia Metzner lived and worked in Australia for several years. There she worked as a sports journalist for SBS Radio in Melbourne, mainly for her German-language program.

One of her most notable work on Down Under was covering the Formula 1 racing in Melbourne, the Australian Open, and the 2006 World Cup, which brought her closer to the German-speaking audience in Australia as a live commentator. “SBS was my ticket to the world of professional (sports) journalism,” Metzner said. “Much of what I do today owe it to the many opportunities I had there.”

Julia Metzner has been working as a sports reporter for ARD since 2007. Initially she worked for the Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) in Hamburg, and worked at SWR in Stuttgart for four years. In addition to her work as a live football reporter, she moderates the sports radio program “SWR1 Stadion” on the SWR channel.