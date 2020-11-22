They said what ?! The pros react to Paul Craig and Kathleen Chukagian’s victories at UFC 255
First, Paul Craig forced Mauricio Roa to take advantage of punches after some heavy ground and pounds to open the main card in ‘UFC 255 -‘ FIGUEIREDO VS PEREZ. Then, Kathleen Chukagian dominated Cynthia Calvillo to score a unanimous win. On Twitter, the pro-militants responded to the offers.
Shukagian vs Calvillo
I have Cynthia in this … shout out to everyone in the bar with me # ufc255
Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 22, 2020
Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Roa
If you do not like the shogun then you are a bad person
Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020
The fact that I used to watch the shogun fight before I ever got dressed is crazy!
Walt Harris (@ thebigticket205) November 22, 2020
I was talking to my friend Terry Etem when we were on Fight Island the last time and we agreed on one thing is … Shogun is a living legend of a man. Looking forward to fighting and hopefully war.
– D (@ darrentill2) November 22, 2020
Shogun does a good job wearing Craig down making him drop him over and over again # UFC255
Billy Q (BillyQMMA) November 22, 2020
It’s never easy to watch myths slow down due to the wear and tear of combat. The crime of wrestling Craig was too much for the Shogun to handle. # UFC255
– Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 22, 2020
Craig waged an ingenious battle and great plan against the legend of the dangerous game
Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020
This is crazy upon seeing Shogun tapping the strikes. We have seen him in many wars and always fought to the end ..
JamesVickMMA November 22, 2020