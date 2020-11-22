They said what ?! The pros react to Paul Craig and Kathleen Chukagian’s victories at UFC 255

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler
They said what ?! The pros react to Paul Craig and Kathleen Chukagian's victories at UFC 255

First, Paul Craig forced Mauricio Roa to take advantage of punches after some heavy ground and pounds to open the main card in ‘UFC 255 -‘ FIGUEIREDO VS PEREZ. Then, Kathleen Chukagian dominated Cynthia Calvillo to score a unanimous win. On Twitter, the pro-militants responded to the offers.

Shukagian vs Calvillo

Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Roa

READ  Malcolm Jenkins says the NFL won’t make it until he apologizes to Colin Kaepernick

More Stories

New York Knicks Take Patient Approach to Free NBA with Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Elfrid Payton

10 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Player ratings: Villarreal 1 – Real Madrid 1; 2020 Spanish League

18 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Villarreal – review of the Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020/21, injuries / suspensions, possible line-up, expectations

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

New Pachuca and Chivas classify into the Liga MX quarterfinals

1 hour ago Dawn Davis

What would a Level 3 Grimsby and Scunthorpe area look like if given stricter measures

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Thanksgiving Grandma celebrates its fifth birthday with her “honorary grandson” – but without a late husband

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Leonid meteor shower photos 2020 | Human world

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

They said what ?! The pros react to Paul Craig and Kathleen Chukagian’s victories at UFC 255

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler