Leonid meteor shower photos 2020 | Human world

The historic Leonid meteor shower peaked on the morning of November 17, 2020, but showers are continuing. You may catch a meteorite from this shower any night during the rest of this month. Read more: Everything you need to know about Leonids in 2020.

Our thanks to our friends around the world who captured meteors and shared their photos!

Leonid meteorite over Orion

November 18, 2020 12:12 am

Cspe Santiago Philippines Posted by JV Noriega on Wednesday 18 November 2020

Bottom line: Favorite images from the EarthSky community of 2020 Leonid meteor shower.