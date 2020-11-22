Leonid meteor shower photos 2020 | Human world

View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | James Reynolds In Leicester, North Carolina, he captured this beautiful shot on November 17, 2020. He wrote: “I’ve spent many hours on photography trips trying to capture meteors before. But for this, my best photo ever, I was outside with my camera for about 10 minutes. … since it was an unplanned session, I wasn’t worried about taking a very low-probability approach to photographing and capturing meteorites manually (using remote) at random intervals. I also didn’t mind the risk of shooting with short 6-second exposures, and thought I’d take a high approach The stakes and the rewards are high and I get specific stars that way. Ha, about 10 exposures in it, I clicked the shutter button remotely about one second before maybe the biggest, brightest and most colorful meteor I saw exploding in the frame. I took quite a few additional exposures (which all had On the red glow as the meteor was), I packed it up, and went back inside, and slept like a baby! ”Thank you James!
View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | Brian Molenkoff In Rushville, Ohio, he created this composite from photos taken on November 18, 2020. He wrote: “This is an hour-long boat from Leonids the other morning, with Venus to the left of the big tree on the edge of the grassland back here in Farm fair fields. There is 8 Leonid in the photo, and the eighth is very faint, above the double on the left. Thank you, Brian!
View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | Richins In Las Cruces, New Mexico, this photo was taken by Leonid on November 17, 2020. Leonid wrote: “Leonid Fireball In the lion. The meteor shower was often a disappointment. You might have seen one visually within an hour. But I set up the camera in the backyard and took 30 second exposures all night long. I found this beautiful fireball spread between three successive exposures. I weakly indicated a few constellations nearby. ”Thanks Rich!
View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeff Birx In East Point Lighthouse, New Jersey, this photo by Leonid was taken on November 17, 2020. He wrote: “I decided to come here to spend a night and spend time with this lighthouse under a sky full of stars. I set up my Nikon D850 in this spot, and another camera On the other side of the lighthouse to capture it from a different angle and a different area of the sky. I set the camera to shoot for 3 hours. I did not check all of my shots during that night from November 16-17, 2020, but this Fireball It definitely stands out. Thank you, Jeff!
Leonid meteorite over Orion November 18, 2020 12:12 am Cspe Santiago Philippines
View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | Melissa Bryant In Bowman, Georgia, this photo of Leonid was taken on November 17, 2020. It wrote: “I took the camera outside to photograph the Leonid meteorites. I almost didn’t get that shot and I’m so glad I did. I was out in time and in the right position. After the third shot, I got this amazing meteor running through the lines. It was great to see and take a picture of it. ” Thanks Melissa!
View in the EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Redfern In Virginia, he captured this colored meteor at 3:30 am on November 17, 2020. He said, “This close-up image shows true colors in this Leonid. I left a train visible for several minutes.” Thanks Greg!
Bottom line: Favorite images from the EarthSky community of 2020 Leonid meteor shower.