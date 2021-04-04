They found at a depth of 6,500 meters the remains of an American ship that sank in the Philippines during World War II

The mission found the arch, bridge, and central section intact. (AFP)

An expedition mission discovered the remains of a US Navy ship that sank during World War II at a depth of 6,500 meters off the coast of the Philippines.One team member reported on Sunday.

We have just taken the deepest dive in history to find the remains of the USS Johnston.chirp Victor Veskovo, Founder of the American company Kalladan OceanicWho commanded the submarine that located the ship.

During two dives from Eight hours at the end of March, The team was able Photographing, photographing and studying the shipwreck, Off the coast of Summer Island, Caladan Oceanic, a company that specializes in underwater technologies, said.

The 115-meter-long destroyer sank on October 25, 1944, During a fight Leyte Bay, One of the greatest naval battles in history which marked the beginning of the end for Japan.

Other explorers discovered it in the Philippine Sea in 2019. But most of the ship was out of the reach of any remote control.

“Two-thirds of the forward part of the ship has been located, standing and intact, at a depth of 6,456 meters. Three of us, in two dives, examined the ship and honored its brave crew,” Vescovo locator.

Mission found Arch, bridge and central section of Solomon. The Helmet No. 557. It was still well visible.

You can also see Two turrets, torpedo reserve points and several rifle carriersAccording to the mission.

Parks StephensonNavigator and flight historian, note that In the shipwreck you can see the damage done during that intense battle, More than 75 years ago.

“It was fired from the largest warship ever built, the battleship Yamato of the Imperial Japanese Navy, and it was shot violently.” Stevenson stated.

