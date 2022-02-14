These 9 Samsung phones have already received the February 2022 Android update

If you have a Samsung mobile phone, you will be able to update to the latest version very soon.

As usual for some time now, Samsung It managed to outperform Google and the rest of the manufacturers, and be The first company to start updating its mobile phones using Android update February 2022.

So far, a good group of branded devices have already received this update, and more and more Galaxy series models will receive this update little by little.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy device, you can now download the February 2022 update

As we reported a few weeks ago, My Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy A50s It was among the first terminals to be updated to the latest version of the system. After a few days, other devices were added so they ended up forming a file Total 9 models. As of today, the February 2022 Android update is already available on all Samsung mobiles:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note10 / Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra

Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung owes its most popular mid-range, which will only receive two updates per year from now on

Soon, other modern models of the brand should receive the update. It is remarkable that the Galaxy S21 has not yet received the latest version of android security patch Although it is one of the latest generations of the company’s high-end mobile series. The latest Galaxy Z series models also haven’t been updated with the February patch, so they’ll likely be next to do so.

