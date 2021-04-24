The Yankees achieve their third victory over Cleveland in American baseball – Prinsa Latina

On his visit to Progressive Field, the right-handed Bronx Bombers will seek his third success in the competition, with two wins and one losing, with an ERA of 1.82 passes gained and 39 strokes.

His opponent, responsible for avoiding a third defeat to the Indians, will also be right-hand Shane Bieber, who holds the record 2–1, with 2.45 points in every nine-game match, retiring 48 opponents by strikes. .

After Thursday’s 6-3 success, the day before the Yankees won 5-3, with Lucas Lutig winning (1-0), Logan Allen’s setback (1-3) and a game reserved for Cuban Aroldes Chapman (4).

Madero on standby, featured Giancarlo Staton, a pair of runners at home, plus Aaron Hicks and Venezuelan Rugged O’Dore with Homer, both of them.

With this victory, those led by coach Aaron Boone remain fourth in the Eastern Division with eight wins and 11 losses, four games ahead of leaders Boston Red Sox (13-8).

While the Indians remain third in the central segment with a score of 8-10, three lines behind the Kansas City Royals (11-7).

On Friday, San Diego Padres player Fernando Tates Jr., with two hosts, edged his side’s 6–1 victory over defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

On the grass at Dodger Stadium, Tates lost the ball to left-leaning star Clayton Kershaw in the third and fifth episodes, exactly on the 22nd anniversary of the day his father achieved “ major tournaments ” in one game in the same stage.

The victory went to Japan’s U Darvesh (2-1) after seven strong runs in the second successive victory for Padres.

For the losers, prominent midfielder Mookie Betts made a double thrill at the bottom of the first half, scoring one goal by Max Muncy.

Badrice’s victory, his twelfth with 10 defeats so far, allows him to take third place in the West to lead their victims 14-6.

-consequences:

-Friday:

Milwaukee 2-15 Chicago

Auckland-Baltimore 3-1

Kansas City-Detroit 6-2

New York Y-Cleveland 5-3

Seattle-Boston 5-6

Toronto-Tampa Bay 5-3

Washington-Nueva York M. 0-6.

Arizona 4-5 Atlanta

Los Angeles A. Houston 4-5.

Pittsburgh 0-2 Minnesota

Texas-Chicago WS 7-9.

Cincinnati-San Luis 4-5.

Philadelphia-Colorado 4-5

Miami-San Francisco 3-5.

San Diego – Los Angeles D 6-1.

Saturday program:

Kansas City-Detroit

Seattle Boston.

Pittsburgh, Minnesota

Cincinnati-San Luis

Milwaukee – Chicago C.

Washington – Nueva York M.

Los Angeles A. Houston.

New York Y-Cleveland.

Toronto-Tampa Bay Auckland – Baltimore

Texas Chicago WS.

Arizona-Atlanta

Philadelphia, Colorado

Miami-San Francisco

San Diego – Los Angeles Dr.

