Real Madrid lost 4-1 to Valencia after Carlos

In a chaotic match at the Mestalla Stadium, Karim Benzema gave the visitors the lead with a superb shot from the edge of the area, before Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick and Raphael Varane accepted a strange goal in his own range to give Valencia a convincing goal. win over.

On every occasion, Thibaut Courtois slipped in the right direction but failed to stop Soler, who saw his first attempt saved by the Real Madrid keeper before a VAR review allowed the Valencia midfielder to take her back.

“That was a turning point because after that everything went wrong for us: three penalties, one own goal … It’s a bit difficult to explain our performance today. We started well and after a draw everything changed.”

Shortly after Benzema opened midway through the first half, Valencia got their first penalty kick after Lucas Vásquez’s handball.

Courtois saved Soler’s attempt and the rebound hit the post before Yonis Musa struck what appeared to be the equalizer.

However, a VAR review ruled that Moussa and Vazquez entered the penalty area too early. Soler retook the penalty and didn’t make a mistake the second time around.

Valencia took the lead when Varane fired his attempt to drop Courtois just before halftime as both the defender and the goalkeeper scrambled unsuccessfully to clear the ball.

Real’s misery continued in the second half when Soler scored his second penalty after Maxi Gomes fouled in the penalty area from Marcelo. He completed his hat-trick after Sergio Ramos’ handball.

“It’s not something that you experience every day. It’s a strange thing.” He said Solaire from Hattrick.

“I took penalties this season and it’s my responsibility. I fell in the first strike, but luckily we managed to get it back.”

“My team-mates showed me support after the defeat, and Maxi (Gomez) told me that I would score the goal of recovery. (Denis) Cheryshev did too. Everyone helped me, win is for everyone.”

Valencia are now ninth in La Liga after a faltering start to the season, which saw three consecutive defeats last month, while Real are fourth in a postponed match over leaders Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Congestion formulations

It was an unprecedented start to domestic seasons across Europe, with surprising leaders in some of the continent’s major leagues.

In addition to Real Sociedad leading the La Liga, Southampton topped the Premier League table for the first time ever after beating Newcastle 2-0 on Friday. And that was after he lost his first two games of the season, including a 5-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Milan lead the way in Italy ahead of Sassuolo, who are not ranked sixth in the Serie A. The defending champion Juventus is currently fifth.

It is, of course, the early days. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the busy match schedule was putting a lot of pressure on certain teams, and that could explain why some clubs are suffering more than expected.

He pointed out that Tottenham had to play in Bulgaria on Thursday evening before kick-off at midday at West Bromwich on Sunday, as well as the Manchester United coach. The calls of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For better scheduling.

United played a Champions League match in Turkey on Wednesday evening and then faced Everton on Saturday at 12:30 pm local time.

“The only problem is the players are injured. We cannot maintain the players’ fitness. That is really the problem.” He said Klopp after his team drew with Manchester City, adding that broadcasters, along with the Premier League and Football Association, should try to find a better solution.

“Sky, BT, Premier League, BBC, whatever – they have to talk. We can’t handle this situation like we always did before. It’s very important for the FA to get involved.”

“Tonight we lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and I’m sure (England coach) Gareth Southgate isn’t okay (though).”

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has also expressed his concerns about the schedule and said he would like to see the Premier League introduce a rule that allows five substitutions per match.

“I am surprised (that five submarines have not been presented). I don’t understand. But the show has to continue. It’s about protecting the players,” Guardiola said. He said

“The situation today is exceptional and all leagues around the world see that, except here.

“LeBron James won the NBA title and then he’s going on vacation for two and three months. These guys had two weeks.”

Neither the Premier League nor the English Football Association immediately responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Domestic football is now paused as players join their international teams.