The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 family requires choosing between battery life and ultra-fast charging • HWzone

Three new intermediate devices from the famous Chinese manufacturer have been revealed – with many quality features and requirements to choose between ultra-fast charging and faster charging

Announcing family models redmi The Note 11 arrived as promised, making it clear that all the leaks and rumors we’ve received were indeed true – and they pointed out three different versions being offered in parallel, rather than the two that were expected online by default.

The standard Redmi Note 11 has a healthy jump in performance (and 5G support is required) compared to the Redmi Note 10 thanks to the modern Mediatek 810 chip in the 6nm manufacturing process, and it also offers 128GB of storage. storage UFS 2.2 is slender as the new default, compared to base models with 64GB storage Only in the previous generation since the beginning of the year – but satisfied with a 6.6-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, not including card support microSD To expand the storage space though there is room for a pair of mini SIM cards inside.

The model runs the system Android 11 With the MIUI 12.5 interface above, it forgoes the macro sensor and depth sensor and settles for a dual rear set-up with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle photography, as well as a 16MP selfie camera and Amplifiers Stereophones, basic protection from water and dust, conduction Wi-Fi Dual channel 802.11ac, slot for headphonesBuilt-in infrared transmitter and 5000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro upgrades its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, up to 120Hz display refresh rate and 360Hz touch sample rate, as well as an upgrade for chip Processing with the 920 octagon is based on the same production process but includes a pair of large, modern and more powerful cores as well as essence Modern and larger graphics.

The device benefits from the services of a triple rear camera array with a 108MP sensor from the Samsung HM2 sensor, along with an 8MP sensor for wide-angle photography and a simple 2MP macro/telephoto sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera identical to each other from the standard Redmi Note 11, capacity 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage along with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, JBL enhanced stereo speakers, chip Built-in NFC, connection Wi-Fi Dual channel 6-bit wireless transmitter, infrared transmitter and a healthy 5160mAh battery with 67W wired charging support that should restore full capacity in 43 minutes or less.

Now, we come to the part where we talk about the middle: the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a brother called the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, with all the same features including memory sizes, screen, image array, sound array and processing chip – and one important and significant difference in the form of support for charging Fastest up to 120W, which can restore the full capacity of the available battery in just 15 minutes. Most impressive for an intermediate device, but not necessarily ideal because the fast charging technology that involves the use of two internal batteries in parallel requires more space inside the body of the device, so in the Pro Plus model you will find battery With a capacity of 4500 mAh. Approximately 3 times faster charging or a 15 percent increase in capacity and battery life? This is the choice that fans of the brand will face in the near future.

The Redmi Note 11 will be offered in black, blue or green at prices ranging from 1,200 yuan for the 128GB storage and 4GB dynamic memory model and 1,700 yuan for the 256GB and 8GB storage models. RAMOr 592 shekels to 840 shekels in direct transfer.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be offered in green, black, light blue or purple, with prices starting at CNY 1,600 for the 128GB and 6GB storage model. RAM And up to 2,100 yuan for each model with 256GB and 8GB storage RAMOr 790 shekels to 1,035 shekels before local tax additions.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be offered in the same shades of green, black, light blue or purple as the Note 11 Pro, with prices ranging from 2,000 yuan to 2,300 yuan for the same sizes. storage Which makes choosing the advanced version all the more worthwhile due to a more modest addition to the cost of future shipping — prices between NIS 986 and about NIS 1,135.