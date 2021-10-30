Germany vs Australia match in Olympia 2021 live on TV, live broadcast and live indicator

For German basketball players, the last team game against Australia at the Olympics is all about reaching the quarter-finals. We will tell you where you can watch the game live on TV, in the live stream and in the live stream.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Germany is looking forward to the quarter-finals of the men’s basketball tournament!

After the inaugural defeat to Italy, national coach Henrik Rudel’s team beat Nigeria 99:92 thus keeping the door wide open for the next round.

The 2021 Olympics will be held in three groups of two teams each. The group winners and the best two-thirds of the group advance to the quarter-finals.

Basketball: Germany vs Australia at Olympia 2021 – date, time, venue and info

The decision on whether or not Germany will reach the quarter-finals will be made on Saturday, July 31. In the last group match, DBB will face Australia at the Saitama Super Arena. The game starts at 10:20 AM, so for the first time basketball fans won’t have to wake up in the middle of the night to watch an Olympic game by German basketball players live.

Australia is the only unbeaten team in Group B and has already been confirmed to have reached the quarter-finals. The Olympic contender’s squad includes many strong NBA players such as Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) and Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz). National coach Rudel respects Down Under’s opponents. “The Australians are a good fast team and they showed that in the first two matches,” he said.

For Germany, everything is still possible from the top four to the top four. In order to avoid arithmetic games in the first place, Germany must win. Then the DBB team will definitely be in the quarter-finals. In the event of a loss, it all depends on the results of the parallel match between Italy and Nigeria and the last two matches in the other two groups.

Basketball, Tokyo Olympics: Group B table

place Team games siege defeats points difference points 1. Australia 2 2 170: 150 +20 4 2. Italy 2 1 1 175: 168 +7 3 3. Germany 2 1 1 181: 184 -3 3 4. Nigeria 2 2 159: 183 -24 2

Basketball: Germany vs Australia at Olympia 2021 live on TV and live

The two announcers report on Saturday ARD And Eurosport In detail live on free TV from the Olympic Games. Whether one of the providers, or both, will show the game between Germany and Australia live depends on the number and importance of parallel competitions. Since this game has a lot to do with Germany, it can be assumed that the game will be shown live – whether in full length or in fade-out.

But don’t worry, you can definitely watch the match from the moment of the warning until the last minute – in the live broadcast. The ARD Serves separately and beside Free live broadcast on sportschau.de in a. You can also find this in a file ZDF MediaTek, although it is not time for the presenter to do the live broadcast today. Moreover Eurosport It offers free live streaming. You can do this via Streamingdienst Gwen Re-Call.

Thanks to cooperate with Eurosport It is the Olympic broadcast on the channels Eurosport 1 And Eurosport 2 on too dazn to see. If Germany vs Nigeria is shown live on one of the two channels, it will happen too dazn.

The streaming service can be tested for free for new customers before their first payment. A DAZN subscription costs either 14.99 per month or a one-time fee of €149.99.

Basketball: Germany vs Australia at the 2021 Olympics in the live video

Spox Today also offers a live tape of all Olympic Games competitions. The last group game of German basketball players was also discussed in detail there.

