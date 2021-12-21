The World Health Organization says that 2022 should be the year of eliminating the epidemic

The World Health Organization leader emphasized today that 2022 should be the year when the epidemic is “put to end”, calling on the parties to exercise caution.

“We are all tired of this pandemic. We all want to be with our families, but in order to better protect them and ourselves, in some cases this means canceling an event,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Speaking during a press conference at the United Nations in Geneva (Switzerland), the WHO official urged families and people who plan to be together during the end of the year to think twice: “A canceled event is better than living less.”

On the other hand, he said that in the coming year, “the World Health Organization is committed to doing everything in its power to eradicate the epidemic.”

The leader of the World Health Organization, who is now one of the familiar faces in the fight against the coronavirus, announced that the fifth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic is hitting many countries in force and the emergence of the Omicron variant returns the planet to a state of emergency. 2022 should be the year we end the pandemic.

He again called for improved access to vaccines in disadvantaged countries.

“If we want to end the pandemic next year, we must put an end to inequality, and ensure that 70% of the population in every country is vaccinated by the middle of the year,” he said.

Tedros reiterated that the World Health Organization is not opposed to booster doses, but stressed that they should be reserved for people at risk or over the age of 65.

And the Director of the World Health Organization considered that countries that provide booster doses to adults or children in good health, it is better to share these vaccines or convince people who are not immunized to adhere to them.

He stressed that “we are facing a very harsh reality, but we must show solidarity.”

Covid-19 has killed more than 5.35 million people worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from AFP.