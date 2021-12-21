The captain of the Finnish national team says goodbye to the stadiums

Helsinki

Tim SparfCaptain of the Finnish national team in the last European Championship, Today, Monday, he announced his retirement from football He is 34 years old and having played 84 caps.

“I gave everything I was physically capable of and went as far as I could,” the midfielder said in a video posted on social media.

Finland held its first in 2009, Sparf played his first major international competition with the European Cup last summer in Europe.

The Finns were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

The first match, against Denmark, was marked by the cardiac arrest of Danish Christian Eriksen.

Throughout his career, Sparf scored only one goal for the national team against Northern Ireland in a friendly match in 2012.

He trained in Southampton (England), and played tournaments in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Greece and finally the Finnish league at HJK Helsinki.

sparv Publicly adhere to the rights of construction workers From the 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar, which NGOs suspect of their working conditions.

In November, he joined Amnesty International’s call for FIFA to do more to protect migrant workers in the emirate.

