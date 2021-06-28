The WitcherCon, CDPR and Netflix reveal the full program

Netflix and CD Project RED Presented the full program for the first WitcherCon, the event to celebrate one of the most successful epic stories of the past period. The event will be held exclusively via live broadcasts, and will focus primarily on media produced by the organizers – respectively, TV series and video games. The event was announced two weeks ago.

During the event there will be sessions with the cast of the TV series, interviews with the teams that developed the video games, previews of the second season of the series and much more. Henry Cavill himself will be there too, who plays Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the story, in the TV series. Unless there are surprises, the intervention of Andrzej Sapkowski, the Polish writer who gave life to this saga, is unexpected. As a reminder, we remind you that The Witcher games published by CDPR are not considered basic: they are freely inspired by books. On the other hand, the Netflix series is basically a television rendition of the books.