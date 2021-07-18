In the Kitchen with Paris Hilton will be the new Netflix documentary series that should not be missed

Is there anything Paris Hilton can’t do? The undisputed queen of the 21st century, she is a girl, founder of the art of the selfie, and is currently the bride to her boyfriend Carter Reum, a successful DJ, entrepreneur, social influencer, influencer and… a cook. Netflix understood this too and allowed itself to occupy the Youtube format Cooking with Paris to make it a docu . string which will arrive on August 4, 2021. In Italy there is still no official release date but there is a good chance that the unlikely Paris Hilton cookbook will arrive on the table in time for fall dinner.

Cooking with Paris Makes a fuss with YouTube playback There have been some videos of Hilton cooking in one of her famous looks, always with her dogs. Netflix must have seen – and who hasn’t? – The place where Paris cooks lasagna a little higher. We’re reviewing it because this video recipe might be a great teaser for Paris Hilton’s new cooking show on Netflix.

In a press release from Netflix, we read that

“Paris Hilton knows how to cook…or at least something like that. And she’s ready to turn traditional recipes upside down. She’s not a chef and she doesn’t want to be. With the help of friends and celebrities, I’ll discover new ingredients, new recipes, and new applications. Gastronomical And weird apps. Inspired by viral videos, Paris will take us from her trusted stores to the set table. She can even become a culinary expert!”

Well, from that note We can get some interesting peeks Cooking with Paris su Netflix. First, it could potentially be a blast. Secondly, Paris will not be alone, but there will be guests who will go to her for dinner to taste her recipes. You see, Paris isn’t a chef and she doesn’t have the profession to become one, but she’ll be pulling from her family’s gastronomic traditions some recipes to totally upset her. And given what Paris did with her lasagna, we’re sure she’s up for anything.

On a reality show that saw her protagonist in the early 2000s for 5 seasons, this is that little gem simple life, Paris has already shown his skills as a chef with his best friend: not surprisingly, As a teaser for Netflix’s landing, he found a TBT shot with Nicole Richie making cake charred. But Paris Hilton’s food drift doesn’t end here: He also reviews on Instagram in the #Parsters format, mainly tasting new food products in his unmistakable style.

In short, this Cooking with Paris It would be fun and awkward at the same time, just the way it is. Which we adore since her friendship with Kim Kardashian when she was her personal stylist to the latest developments in her golden career. If you want to know her better, ASAP relives the documentary about her life and tortures (because yes, she had her good dose too) on Youtube: he is called This is Paris And it helps you get past the glossy life that has long been said on social media. Beyond the intense pink, the unlimited tiered credits and the light, camera-built superficiality, there’s a lot more. For everything else, Paris is in the kitchen While destroying a traditional dish She wore her outfit on the red carpet. Come on, how can you not love her?

Giovanna Gallo

Web Editor at Cosmopolitan.it For work I watch TV series, peek into the lives of royals and explore the world of technology and fashion.

