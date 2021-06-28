Neuburg: Training to become a teacher in the Neuburg region is becoming more and more attractive

Years ago there was a shortage of teachers, as well as in the district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen. Now the training will be updated at the Vocational School Center in Neuburg. What is behind it?

Anyone who wants to become a teacher usually has a long way to go – five years of training, four of which are unpaid in school. This must be one of the reasons for the massive shortage of skilled workers. According to studies, there will be a shortage of more than 200,000 teachers across Germany by 2030. Over the years, attempts have been made to restructure the training and thus make it more attractive to other groups of applicants.

Therefore, almost five years ago, in addition to the traditional training model, the “optiprax” model was created, which means that high school graduates and career changers can complete training as a teacher within three years in an apprenticeship with improved process stages. Now default should also be possible with a high school leaving certificate. With the help of the Socio-educational Preparatory Year (SEJ), which goes back to the decision of the Bavarian State Parliament, future graduates of secondary schools and business schools should be able to shorten teacher training to four years and get paid from the start. This should also be possible at the Vocational School Center Newburgh from next September.

The district committee unanimously supports the concept of a social educational year

For this reason, President Matthias Fischer presented the concept to the district committee, which approved the plans as a whole. Lord Mayor of Newburgh described the plans as “very good”. And: “We definitely need more teachers. Five years of training is completely exaggerated.” District Director Peter von der Groen also found words of praise for the Vocational School Center project.

It should start as early as September, provided that at least 16 trainees participate. In the first year, which is paid for by state subsidies of about 400 euros per month, they are trained for two weeks at a supportive institution and at the Specialized Academy for Social Education at the Vocational School Center. This is followed by two years of full school training and one year of training. There will be no shortage of facilities themselves. “More than 30 jobs in the area will be available immediately,” Fisher said in an interview with our editorial team. He is convinced: “This will certainly bring some relief to the problem.” The “Optiprax” model, for example, is already a “success story” – not least in terms of the task of making the job attractive to more men.

The head of the vocational school center hopes to alleviate the shortage of educators

The Specialized Academy does not need new faculty or more classrooms to implement. The SEJ class shares the space with one of the three “optiprax” classes, which are also trained at the Specialized Academy every two weeks. With the district mandated as the materials cost manager, Fisher and his staff will now publicize the concept and refer those interested in contacting the center to the appropriate facilities.