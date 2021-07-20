The Witcher, Netflix is ​​already working on the show’s third season!

With the magician Netflix has definitely hit the mark: The series with Henry Cavill has been one of the most popular by users of the well-known streaming platform, so much so that it pushed production to speed up the show’s second season times and, according to the latest rumours, I don’t want to stop here.

While Henry Cavill disappoints fans by denying that there was another scene of Geralt in the bathtub in the show’s second season, in fact, from the upper floors there are rumors that, on the contrary, could certainly cheer up all those fans. Who hope to be able to accompany Geralt, Siri, Yennefer And partners for as long as possible in their adventures.

According to the well-known website Redanian Intelligence, in fact, Netflix had already launched Writing the work for the third season From The Witcher, which will therefore be about to be officially announced at this point. News that can only satisfy many fans waiting for news in this sense that confirms the production’s interest in focusing once again on the characters and stories you created Andrei Sapkowski.

We’ll see, at this point, if this will be confirmed by those directly involved! In the meantime, let’s find out together what answers the second season of The Witcher has to offer.