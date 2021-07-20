Kymeta won a contract worth $950 million for an indefinite period and the amount awarded by the US Department of Defense

Kimita (www.kymetacorp.com), the telecommunications company that is working on the globalization of mobile communications, announced today that it is granted Indefinite Duration and Quantity Contract (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity, IDIQ) for a maximum of $950 million to develop, demonstrate and deploy the capability of platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, software and algorithms to create prerequisites for control and control functions across all common areas (JADC2) .

The Kymeta™ u8 is the only commercially available flat antenna that is compatible with LEO and GEO satellite constellations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kymeta is pleased to be included in the Communication Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) category,” said Rob Weitendorf, Vice President of Business Development at Kymeta.

