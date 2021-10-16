The vivo phone, the killer of modern Huawei phones, achieves revolutionary sales and great global popularity

The Vivo X70 Pro was rated as one of the best smartphones this year, after the phone was able to achieve revolutionary sales and strong competition with modern Huawei phones, and the waterproof and dust-resistant phone achieved great popularity around the world.

Specifications of the vivo phone, the killer of modern Huawei phones

The specifications of the elegant Vivo X70 Pro phone came in its design as follows:

phone dimensions phone weight slides Healer OS 158.3/73.2/8 mm 186 grams It has two slots for SIM cards MediaTek Dimensions 1200 5G Android 11

And about the specifications of the screen of the Vivo X70 Pro phone, it came as follows:

screen type AMOLED Screen size 6.56 inches Display Resolution 2376/1080 pixels Frequency 120 Hz per second Technology + HDR10

The phone also has a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor, 8 and 12 GB RAM, and 512, 256 and 128 GB internal memory.