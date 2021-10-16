The vivo phone, the killer of modern Huawei phones, achieves revolutionary sales and great global popularity

The Vivo X70 Pro was rated as one of the best smartphones this year, after the phone was able to achieve revolutionary sales and strong competition with modern Huawei phones, and the waterproof and dust-resistant phone achieved great popularity around the world.
Specifications of the vivo phone, the killer of modern Huawei phones
The specifications of the elegant Vivo X70 Pro phone came in its design as follows:
|phone dimensions
|phone weight
|slides
|Healer
|OS
|158.3/73.2/8 mm
|186 grams
|It has two slots for SIM cards
|MediaTek Dimensions 1200 5G
|Android 11
And about the specifications of the screen of the Vivo X70 Pro phone, it came as follows:
|screen type
|AMOLED
|Screen size
|6.56 inches
|Display Resolution
|2376/1080 pixels
|Frequency
|120 Hz per second
|Technology
|+ HDR10
The phone also has a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor, 8 and 12 GB RAM, and 512, 256 and 128 GB internal memory.
- The rear cameras are quad with a resolution of 50 + 12 + 12 + 8 mega pixels.
- The front camera is 32 mega pixel.
- 3.5 mm headphone jack.
- fingerprint scanner
- The battery is 4450 mAh.
- Fast charging 44W.
