This is the deadline for Google Play Music users .. or all data gets deleted .. | Transfer Google Play Music data to YouTube Music before deleting it completely on February 24th

Google Play Music has been discontinued since last December, according to a recent Google announcement. However, the company now only has until February 24th to transfer Google Play Music users’ information and favorite data.

You can change your account information

Google Play Music users can open their account at music.google.com via an Android or iOS device and transfer Google Play Music data to YouTube Music during this time. You can transfer the data by clicking on this link, opening your account and clicking on the option to transfer to YouTube.

What does the convert option to YouTube do?

Clicking “Transfer to YouTube” from Google Play Music will take you to the YouTube Music website. Here you can exchange playlists, songs, albums, options, and download purchases and billing information. Likewise, this page also provides the option to manage your music. It allows you to manage your Google Play Music account.

Do this to download Google Music Library

Here you can download Google Music Library, delete recommendation history information, or delete Google Play Music account completely. If you want to download Google Music Library, you will be taken to Google Takeout, where you can download your download.

No more just youtube music

Google announced in October last year that Google Play Music would be discontinued, after which it was officially closed by December. So far, Google has kept the music and data of Google Play Music users, which has allowed downloading them. However, this will not work after February 24th. Google Play Music will be removed completely.