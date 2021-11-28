The USWNT prevails in power against the Matildas in Australia

The Led by Vlatko Andonovsky He got off to a great start in his own country Australia tour Before “Las Matildas” The choice, which was imposed with full authority, scored 3-0 in the first two matches they would play.

The USWNT match identification started barely 25 seconds into the match, like newcomer Ashley Hatch Send the ball to the back of Tegan Mika’s goal to hit what would be a perfect afternoon for Team USA.

Later the United States brought down the revolutions and Australia was allowed to create more danger, but Matilda They did not find a tie after the strong defensive performance of Andonovsky’s team.

It wasn’t until the second half when Team USA found themselves back on the field and In the 49th minute, the advantage will be increased by Rose Lavelle, and after 15 minutes the third and final goal of the match will come from a penalty shootout by Lindsey Horan.

USWNT is already thinking about the second match against Australia

Despite Saturday’s victory over Matildas, coach Faltko Andonovsky and his coaches focused on doing their best for the second match against Australia which could be important sessions, Notable players include Jane Campbell, Mexican Sofia Huerta, as well as Becky Sauerbrunn.