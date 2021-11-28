SWITZERLAND: Switzerland decides on Sunday in opinion polls the future of the country’s Covid passport

Madrid, 28 (European Press)

On Sunday, citizens of Switzerland will decide in opinion polls the future of the country’s COVID passport, while Europe faces a new wave and the omicron variant of the coronavirus emerges.

The Swiss already voted in this regard in mid-March this year when, by more than 60 per cent, the proposal to implement the COVID passport went ahead, according to the Swissinfo portal.

After the first vote, about 75,000 signatures were submitted against some aspects, which the country’s foreign ministry deemed fit to bring the issue back to the polls.

Thus, Switzerland will become the only country in the world to decide through a referendum whether or not to implement the COVID passport procedures.

Opponents of the vaccination certificate claim that it is a violation of individuals, since since September 13 it has become mandatory to access restaurants, gyms, cinemas, large cultural or sporting events.

On the contrary, those who are committed to maintaining the measure as they consider it necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, especially now with Europe plunged into a new wave and when the first cases of the omicron variant begin to be reported.

In connection with the campaign, opponents of the law gathered in public places with large posters at public transport stations, posted leaflets, took to the streets to demonstrate and have a large presence on social networks.

But, despite this, the latest polls revealed that the vast majority of Swiss are convinced to support the validity of the COVID passport, supporting the government’s theory.

Other points for voting

On the other hand, the Swiss will also have to vote on how to respond to the shortage of nursing professionals, whose projections are that by 2030, around 65,000 employees will be needed.

This vote has two propositions: one is intended to induce the government and the cantons to train the person; The other, backed by the Executive, expects to invest nearly 1,000 million Swiss francs – more than 950 million euros – for education over a period of up to eight years.

In principle, the citizen alternative is the one that will have the most support, with 67% of the vote, according to some polls.

Finally, the third point of the day deals with justice and the proposal to appoint judges of the Federal Court by lot, and thus to seek their political independence and stop their appointment by Parliament.

However, this proposal is expected to gain little support as both the government and a majority of Parliament rejected the bill, even arguing that the system works and the Supreme Court operates independently.