The United States warns its allies in the Middle East against giving China a military base

The administration of President Joe Biden is trying to derail China’s efforts to establish a military base in the Middle East by warning regional powers that such a partnership with Beijing would jeopardize their security relations with the United States.

“There are certain categories of cooperation with the People’s Republic of China that we cannot live with,” Mira Resnick, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Political and Military Affairs, told the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee. We made it clear.”

Senator Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat who chaired the session, galvanized this response by emphasizing the irony of Middle Eastern governments discussing arms deals with China while “hoping to maintain [their life under] An American security umbrella.” While former President Donald Trump quote China’s willingness to sell arms to the region to justify US arms deals with Saudi Arabia and other countries highlighted in Tuesday’s dialogue to what extent US security relations can provide Washington with leverage.

“The current assessment is that China has a global strategy to pursue military installations everywhere, including the Middle East,” Dana Stroul of the Department of Defense, deputy assistant secretary of state for Middle Eastern affairs, added in the conversation. “So in any country that we have a deep partnership with, we’re talking about the risks – to US defense technology, to US forces – from a Chinese military facility.”

These public warnings gave an indication of how the Biden team is looking at the fate of one of Trump’s latest and most important arms deals, an agreement to sell advanced F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates. Indiana Senator Todd Young, the committee’s largest Republican, raised a more specific response to Pentagon talks with the United Arab Emirates.

“We understand that there will be an economic or trade relationship with China, just like the United States, but there are certain categories of activities or commitments that our partners could consider with China, which, if they did, would pose a defensive risk. Technology and other types of technology, and in Ultimate Protection Force. “Force protection is the top priority of the entire United States government. So we have ongoing advice, it’s not specific to the F-35, but it certainly is a part of it.”

That deal broke out Bipartisan resentment Capitol Hill, Trump Ma agreed Selling after United Arab Emirates historic agreement Preparation normal diplomatic relations with Israel.

“How difficult is it for China to establish a base in a country like the United Arab Emirates, on the verge of acquiring some of our most sensitive defense equipment?” asked Murphy.

Instead, Straul emphasized that Chinese arms offers had political flaws that U.S. cooperation did not.

“We warn and discuss with our partners in the Middle East that China’s participation in certain groups will ultimately violate its sovereignty, which they give priority,” he said. “this is not [government in] A Beijing that will support our partners in their legitimate security and defense concerns and needs, and remind them of that.

