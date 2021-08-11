Replicas of the masterpieces of make-up exhibition in the UK – Prensa Latina

Among the paintings represented are Sunflowers, by Dutch artist and one of the most prominent proponents of Post-Impressionism, Vincent van Gogh; The Last Voyage of the Daredevil by British Romantic author Joseph Mallord William Turner, Venus and Mars by Italian painter Sandro Botticelli.

The specimen includes 20 life-size panels, approximately one to two meters wide, on the north terrace of Trafalgar Square, built in London to commemorate the monolithic battle in which the English army defeated the armies. .

The exhibition, which is free to the public, constitutes, in the opinion of the organisers, the highlight of the event, which has been programmed and promoted by the City of Westminster with the aim of bringing culture and entertainment to the streets of that area.

Another activity on the agenda is the presentation of several large-scale art installations, such as a 1,000-square-meter mural by the artist known as Laquina, planned to decorate the rooftop of Temple Subway Station.

Likewise, the free project Draw in the Square, with outdoor workshops and Covent Garden – that city’s main theater and entertainment district – will host a virtual reality show by Chila Burman, a leading figure in the Black British Art movement in the 1980s. .

According to a statement from Westminster City Council, Inside Out encourages Londoners to get back on the streets, after lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and exemplifies the rich cultural heritage of that historic city.

