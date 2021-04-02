The United States lifts the penalties for the International Criminal Court

The United States government did this under the former president Donald Trump Sanctions against the International Criminal Court have been lifted. This was announced by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. It is true that they are United States of America Investigations by the court continue to be opposed Afghanistan or IsraelBut the government of the president Joe Biden He wants to solve the problems “through dialogue with all actors and the International Criminal Court, instead of imposing sanctions.”

The US government announced sanctions against the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, and the President of the Judiciary, Integration and Cooperation, Vakisso Mushushoku, in September of last year. The background to this was mainly investigations of US soldiers for possible war crimes in Afghanistan. Many countries condemned the Trump administration’s move. Blinken now said this is “inappropriate and ineffective”.

The United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court and has repeatedly attacked the court in the past. Washington Among other things, it strongly rejects criminal court investigations against US citizens.