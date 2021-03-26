Finland Rally – Arctic 2021: Triumph Tanak and Rovanbera is the new leader

Out Tank He returns to victory road with his victory in Finland Rally – North Pole 2021. It is Estonian that it has been superimposed on it Kale RovanberaSecond, 17.5 seconds ago. Cali, the new captain of the World Championships, saved Toyota furniture, as Sebastian Augier wasted 20 minutes on Saturday when he left the track 200 meters from the end of the last stage.

“This win is very important and allows us to score good points for the tournament. We came to Finland, which is home to one of our closest competitors, so the pressure was sure. We knew it would be difficult to face the fight, but in the end, we had a very good weekend. A test was taken Before the event under very different conditions, so we didn’t really know what to expect. You put a lot of pressure on the engineers, but their hard work really paid off. We tried some new things in Get away And everything went well. It was a great place to take a rally, and definitely one of the best places for a winter event. Nowhere could more snow fall and the road characteristics were very distinctive. Big Hi to the Organizers: It is more than just a valuable addition to the World Championship. over there.

Third place in the North Test is over Thierry NewvilleWho finished the race 19.8 seconds behind Tank. “I’m so comfortable with the weekend and third place, even when the second place was so close. We kept believing until the end, but everyone pressed too hard on Power stage, So it was not possible to get P2. However, we added some good points for both tournaments, which were really necessary after Monte Carlo. The association with Martijn was better, too. We still have some communication problems to solve, to make the wording more clear and for me to understand better, but I am sure we will be more competitive. I felt the car was really good in the conditions, and I had no complaints. I felt comfortable, we found a good rhythm and were able to attack immediately. An impressive team result in all respects, “declared the Belgian.

Rovanbera It adds 39 points in the overall ranking, 4 more than Neuville and 8 more than Auger, Tied in points with Elvin Evans.

Final Overall Ranking – Finnish Arctic Rally

1 O. Tänak M. Järveoja Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2: 03: 49.6

2 K. Rovanperä J. Halttunen Toyota Yaris WRC 17.5.2

3 T.Neuville M. Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC + 19,8

4 C. Green P. Nagle Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +52.6

5 E. Evans S. Martin Toyota Yaris WRC +1: 01.5

6 T. Katsuta D. Barritt Toyota Yaris WRC +1: 37,8

7 O. Solberg S. Marshall Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1: 39.0

8 T. Suninen M. Markkula Ford Fiesta WRC +2: 09.0

9 C. Greensmith Edmundson Ford Fiesta WRC +3: 39,4

10 E. Lapland J. Ferm Volkswagen Polo R5 +6: 07.0

2021 FIA World Rally Driver Ranking

1 k. Rovanbera 39

2 T. Novell 35

3 S. Ogier 31

4 E. Evans 31

5 A. Tank 27

6 T. Katsuta 16

7 J. Brain 16

Dr. Sordo 11