WhatsApp | Does the heart emoji with a bow mean | heart with ribbon | Meaning | Applications | Smartphone | emojipedia | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Today we bring you details about the app that you may not have been aware of. The WhatsApp is the application with which you can send not only videos, images, GIF and attachments Mobile, but it has established itself as one of the applications with which you can make free calls and video calls at any time and from anywhere on the planet.

With the push of a button, you can make a video call with up to 8 people The WhatsApp Thus, you are able to talk about whatever you want with your friends, family, cousins, co-workers or acquaintances from the university. It’s also a good way to send documents in PDF or Word format in case you forget them at home.

But like other apps, the messenger has a series of curiosities that very few really know about. This is the case for emojis, they each have a different meaning, some are implicit, others need a second view.

This is a heart emoji case with a bow. If someone sends it to you in The WhatsApp Now we will explain in detail what this means so that you can eliminate all possible doubts.

What does heart emoji with bow tie mean in WhatsAPP

As you know in The WhatsApp There are more than 500 emoji between professions, yellow faces, animals, objects, food, and binary people, among others. Some of them are striking because of their strange shape.

In the case of the heart emoji with a bow, we should go to the popular Emojipedia site to find out exactly what it is. This font tends to aggregate all the symbols released year by year by Unicode.

A heart emoji with a bow is nothing more than a gift box, a box of chocolates, or a jewelry box, according to the respective page.

heart with ribbon Approved as part of Unicode 6.0 In 2010 and in addition to Emoji 1.0.2 Update in 2015.

