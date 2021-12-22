The United States and the Netherlands: Conclusion of the Second Round of Bilateral Dialogue on Cybersecurity

The United States and the Netherlands held the second round of the Cyber ​​Security Dialogue on December 20 in Washington, DC. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy IT Coordinator, Liesel Franz, led the US delegation, which also included participants from the State Department, the Department of Justice, the Department of Commerce, and the National Security Council. Security and Cyber ​​Policy Ambassador Nathalie Garsma led the Dutch interagency delegation, which included high-level representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Security, the National Center for Cyber ​​Security, and the Ministry of Economic and Climate Affairs. The parties discussed a number of priorities including cyber diplomacy, cyber resilience and incident response, cyber governance, critical and emerging technologies and supply chain security, bilateral and multilateral cooperation for military forces, the system against cyber crime, and the upcoming UN cyber trials.(The New York Times)

