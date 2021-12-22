Apple TV + arrives in Sky Q also in Italy: just in time to bring your Christmas gift ideas

Apple TV + finally hits Sky Q in Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. In the UK it’s also available on Sky Glass, the new streaming TV with Sky inside.

From the award-winning comedy Ted Lasso Not to be missed morning showSubscribers to both services will be able to access Apple Originals directly from Sky Q, with exclusive new content every month, ad-free and on-demand.

Sky Q subscribers can find Apple TV + in the Apps section and can access it more easily by voice control of Sky Q using the “Open Apple TV +” command.

The most popular Apple Original content is incorporated into the Sky Q experience and is easy to discover and see: subscribers of both services will be able to switch, in a simple way and without changing devices, their series Sky Original to Apple TV + content and search for a selection of Apple titles directly in Q Home.

Available on Sky Q alongside major streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ makes Sky Q the reference point for entertainment for the whole family, with access to your favorite shows simply, engaging viewing experience and viewing Rich content.