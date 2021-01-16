The United States accuses Mexico of violating the law by publishing evidence against Cienfuegos

After the Mexican government released the DEA file regarding General Salvador Cienfuegos, the US Department of Justice criticized the decision, saying it violated the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.
Through a statement sent to Political animalAnd the Department of Justice (DoJ), He said he was disappointed by the publication of the information, which was secretly handed over to Mexico.
“Publication of such information is violating Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty Between Mexico and the United States, and questions whether the United States can continue to share information in support of Mexico’s criminal investigations, “the document says.
Days earlier, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) closed the investigation against Cienfuegos, saying That he “had never” met or had contact with criminal organizations, as the US authorities accused him of.
The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it carried out “all necessary procedures to obtain essential evidence in this case,” and concluded that Cienfuegos Zepeda “had no encounter with members of the criminal organization that the North American authorities investigated,” and that he did not maintain contact. None of them, and did not do anything to protect or help them.
In this regard, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said, “They reserve the right to appeal their charges against (General) Cienfuegos if the government of Mexico does not do so.”
The statement affirms that the Foundation “fully supports their investigation and charges in this matter.”
At the end of the document, the Ministry of Justice noted that Published materials By the Mexican government, it effectively became clear that the case against General Cienfuegos was not fabricated.
“These materials also show that the information relied upon in the indictment of General Cienfuegos was legally collected in the United States, according to an appropriate court order, and in the framework of full respect for Mexico’s sovereignty,” the statement said. .
“A federal grand jury in the United States analyzed these materials and other evidence, and concluded that the criminal charges against Cienfuegos are substantiated.”
We are very disappointed at Mexico’s decision to close its investigation with the former Mexican Minister of National Defense, General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda. The US Department of Justice is fully committed to its investigations and accusations in this regard.
The US Department of Justice is also deeply disappointed by Mexico’s decision to secretly release information shared with Mexico. Publication of such information violates the Mexico-US Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, and raises questions about whether the United States can continue to share information in support of Mexico’s criminal investigations.
Finally, the US Department of Justice noted that materials published by Mexico today show that the case against General Cienfuegos was not in fact a fabrication. These materials also show that the information relied upon to indict General Cienfuegos was collected lawfully in the United States, according to an appropriate US court order, and in full respect of Mexico’s sovereignty. A grand jury in the United States analyzed this and other material evidence and concluded that the criminal charges against Cienfuegos are substantiated. “
