The UK says the Omicron variant will be ‘more portable’ than Delta

EFE.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet that the first indications are that the coronavirus variant Omicron is “more transmissible” than Delta.

A Downing Street spokesperson, his official office, meanwhile stressed that it was “too early” to draw definitive conclusions about the severity of the alternative, particularly about the severity of the disease it causes and its ability to evade the system. defenses.

Johnson confirmed, in statements to the media, that Booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are the main line of defense To avoid a new wave of the pandemic.

We recommend the following: Representatives summon Lopez Gatell to talk about Omicron

The CEO announced last week that it would introduce a third dose to all UK adults at the end of January, although there has been criticism in recent days about the speed with which this plan is being rolled out.

“Our booster program is the fastest in Europe. We have given more doses than any other similar. That doesn’t mean we can’t do it faster, but we’re ahead on our own schedule.”

The UK has already vaccinated more than 20 million booster doses, including three-quarters of those over 65 years of age.

For his part, the epidemiologist Tim Spector told the BBC: Omicron infections appear to be doubling every day in the UK He considered the new restrictions on international travel “meaningless” to try to stop their expansion.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico