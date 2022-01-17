How to Make a Bathroom Look Expensive

Are you planning to upgrade your bathroom and make it look luxurious? Here are some bathroom ideas to make it look effortlessly expensive. Spoiler alert! Transforming a bathroom into an expensive-looking one is possible even for homeowners on a budget.

Install tile up to the ceiling

Diagonal tiling is a better option if you want your bathroom to look luxurious. However, this method will make your space look fancy, making the room look bigger. The reason is that diagonal tiling gives an illusion of open space.

Covering a wall with a high-quality tile up to the ceiling can add dimension and flash to a lifeless space. Therefore, while it is crucial to choose the right material, using a particular material properly is also vital.

Add plants to the scene

Aside from adding a refreshing feel to your bathroom, plants are also a great way to make a room look bigger as they easily draw someone’s attention. Luxurious baths are also associated with good smell, which is among the benefits of plants.

The bathroom is a home for moisture. Bringing some plants into the room can help to absorb excess moisture, keeping mould and odour at bay. Consider which type of plants are ideal for your bathroom’s light source.

Update your towels

Would you believe that one item in your bathroom could make the room look expensive? Bathroom towels can affect the way your bathroom looks. So, swap your old towels for one with rich details like ribbon trim, embroidered edges, and monogramming.

Hang a unique mirror

You may also upgrade the look of your bathroom by hanging a unique or interesting shaped mirror, preferably a big one and with a gold finish. Unique-looking mirrors make a strong style statement, while mirrors that extend up to the bathroom ceiling add a lot of space and visual drama.

Skip the shower curtains

Shower curtains make any bathroom look cheap. One way to skip this traditional bathroom item is to switch to frameless shower enclosures . This type of shower can instantly turn any bath into an elegant, expensive bathroom.

Place an oversized art

For people who love art, hanging some of your art collections is the most straightforward trick you can do to add some sparkle to your bathroom. An oversized artwork can easily add luxe to a small bathroom with plain white walls.

Use stylish containers

Another way to make a bathroom look expensive is to use stylish containers. For example, toothbrush holders and soap dispensers can affect the overall look of your bathroom. So, do away with unstylish bathroom accessories and use aesthetic glass dispensers or bottles for your bath products instead.

Bathrooms can look expensive and elegant even without costly remodelling or buying fancy accessories. By implementing some of the tricks mentioned earlier, the most intimate space in your home can look luxurious without breaking the bank. Having an elegant bathroom makes a home easier to sell, too, which is good news for homeowners planning to put their property in real estate listings.