‘NATO tightens borders’

Biden NS put it in He participated in a two-hour remote interview. in the centerUkraine: The dialogue was tense to the point of payment pentagonal Also consider a possible plan to evacuate Americans in the event of a blitzkrieg. Instead, Moscow stressed the responsibility for the crisis in relations between the two countries Russia NS where It should not be placed on the shoulders of Russia because it is NATO is making dangerous attempts to occupy Ukraine And its military capabilities are increasing on our borders.”

Putin’s mobilization of military resources and 100,000 soldiers On the border with Ukraine, to demand “legal guarantees” against NATO’s eastward expansion and the installation of weapons on the border with Russia, its “red lines” to keep buffer states with NATO. Biden Instead he has Threatened with unprecedented penalties: According to US media, banks and the energy sector (including Nord Stream) are targeting sovereign debt, blocking the conversion of the ruble and excluding Moscow from the SWIFT circuit of remittances on a global scale, according to US media. He also said he was ready to boost the US military presence in Eastern Europe.

The President of the United States, who has reiterated his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, can boast ofEuropean Allies Unity (Consulted before and after the summit), including with regard to sanctions, as confirmed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Shortly before the direct confrontation: “The European Union will act appropriately in the event of further aggression, violations of international law and any other malign action taken against us or our neighbors, including Ukraine,” he added. He announced for fear of new sanctions in addition to the tightening and expansion of existing sanctions.

He was shortly thereafter the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky He was dressed in combat uniform to visit troops on the front against pro-Russian separatists Donbass The new Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov He warned of a “bloodbath” in the event of a Russian invasion. A hypothesis denied by the Kremlin that defined Western “hysteria”. Unwilling and unable to grant Putin a veto over Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO (a goal also specified in the country’s constitution), But Biden urged Putin to “defuse and return to diplomacy.”A path agreed with the European allies, based on the widespread belief that “diplomacy, particularly through the Norman format, is the only way to advance and resolve the conflict in the Donbass through the implementation of the Minsk Accords.” The agreements stalled for years as one of the solutions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The entry of the United States will be in the formula. Normandy (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) is rethinking the peace process foreseen by the Second Minsk Accords in February 2015. An approach that could help Kiev feel less threatened by Moscow. And to ensure the Kremlin’s direct dialogue with the White House and its greater interest in the European game of chess, confirming Russia’s status as a great power. However, other thorny issues were discussed in the interview: strategic stability, Iran and Afghanistan, and cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, it was reported that US parliamentarians had been included in the annual defense-funding act. 300 million dollars in aid to the Ukrainian army But not the standard that would have forced Joe Biden to impose sanctions on him Nord Stream. In the law, which authorizes a total spending of $770 billion and was announced after the summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin, there is also $150 million for security assistance to the Baltic states, and $4 billion for the Defense Policy Initiative and manifesto. Support the defense of Taiwan.