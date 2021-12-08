engraving Two new contracts worth A$200 million (€125 million) have been awarded to operate two mines in Queensland (Australia), through which it aims to contribute to global steel production and electrify the economy.

Australian subsidiary of ACS It was concluded with this contract through its investee company Thiess, which is equally controlled by the American investment fund Elliott and which will begin operations in the same month of December.

It is a three-year contract to carry out certain copper mining activities at the Jebel Isa mine, as well as a further 12-month extension of an existing contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to carry out maintenance work at the mine. Caval Ridge.

“These contracts reflect the ability to This To deliver value to our clients, and provide competitive and sustainable mining solutions through a variety of projects. “We will focus on the local community as we undertake these exciting projects,” said Michael Wright, President and CEO of Thiess.