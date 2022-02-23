The UK guarantees up to 440 million euros in loans to Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 23 The United Kingdom on Wednesday confirmed its commitment to guarantee up to $500 million (€400 million) in loans to Ukraine to mitigate the economic impact of Russian aggression, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. The Minister indicated, in a statement issued today, that her country is ready to provide these guarantees from the Multilateral Development Bank for projects that support economic stability and implement reforms such as fighting corruption. “These guarantees can help inject vital capital into Ukraine and help its economy weather the storm of Russian aggression,” the British diplomat said in the note. Yesterday, the government announced sanctions against five Russian banks – Russia, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsviaz Bank and Black Sea Bank, and three oligarchs, Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, after Russia decided to recognize the pro-Russian separatist. The territory of this Ukrainian. According to the Executive, the assets that these entities may have in the UK will be frozen and, for its part, these three individuals will be banned from entering the country. EFE vg / er / jgb