Olympic Games – Ai Weiwei: The IOC has lost the spirit of the Olympic Games – sports

BEIJING (AFP) – Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has called a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics absurd and sharply criticized the International Olympic Committee.

“Today, many countries, including the United States and European countries, are offering a diplomatic boycott of non-participation. Personally, I think this political boycott is pointless,” he told ZDF newspaper.

The 64-year-old said China “is now so self-confident that it is not afraid of it and will not show any weakness because of the boycott.” The West could not find a better way to negotiate economic or political deals with China. “The boycott has become a superficial gesture,” said the artist and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, who lives in Portuguese exile.

The International Olympic Committee “uses sport to a large extent in the sporting events of an authoritarian state”. While the government in China “mercilessly persecutes” the people and makes the Games “an internal party celebration of the regime, the IOC has never criticized it. The IOC has always been striving for higher profits and has lost the spirit of the Olympic Games in the process,” Hai said.

Among other things, China has been criticized for human rights abuses in dealing with Uyghurs and Tibetans, threats against Taiwan and suppression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong.

