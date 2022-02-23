Magpies trick bird tracker

The birds did not want to be tracked down for study. Get rid of each other’s unwanted trackers.

Australian researchers wanted to measure the range of motion and social behavior of magpie bird explore. They inadvertently made a completely different discovery.

Because magpies didn’t think much about being tracked by a tracking device developed for the study. Instead, they got rid of each other’s unwanted heaviness.

Rescue behavior was first observed

“They beat us,” says the ornithologist. Dominic Botvin in an article Conversation. Rather than figuring out how far birds fly each day and how their behavior is affected by age and gender, the researchers found signs of altruism and problem-solving skills in the birds.

Writing in Australian Field Ornithology, the researchers wrote that the rescue behavior of Australian magpies may have been observed for the first time. Published study. Science talks about rescue behavior when a helper attempts to free another person in distress from an emergency situation without any direct, obvious benefit. According to the researchers, such behavior is common in ants, but new in magpies.