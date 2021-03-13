The UK accuses China of “violating” its Hong Kong obligations

The Chinese and Hong Kong flags were folded on Thursday, March 11th in front of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. KIN CHEUNG / AP

London denounced it on Saturday, March 14th “Beijing’s decision to impose drastic changes to reduce the participation rate in Hong Kong’s electoral system.”, Vision ‘New violation’ From the joint declaration they signed on the former British territory. In one CommunicateBritish Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Beijing to respect it Their legal obligations, rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Chinese authorities want to impose electoral reform in Hong Kong, which would allow them de facto to have veto power over pro-democracy opposition candidates. On Thursday, the Chinese parliament almost unanimously approved the Draft decision on the improvement of the electoral system In the former British colony, despite warnings from the Western capitals.

G7 condemns “unjustified repression”

The major powers of the Group of Seven accused China on Friday“Strangling political pluralism” In Hong Kong and Beijing called to “To end unjustified persecution” In the region, after a wave of arrests of pro-democracy activists. The foreign ministers of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom signed a joint statement.

Targeted by Western critics, China has justified its project by presenting it as a second project ‘Punch’ Necessary to Effectively stop clutter In Hong Kong, after last year’s controversial National Security Act. This law aims to regain control of the semi-autonomous region and put an end to the pro-democracy demonstrations that have already led to a wave of Western sanctions and the condemnation of the Group of Seven.