The Taliban education minister allows Afghan women to attend classes. But the male room must be separated from the female – new news

The Taliban education minister allows Afghan women to attend classes. But the male and female rooms must be separated

Mr. Abdul Baqi Haqqani The Taliban’s education minister said Afghan women would be educated and allowed to attend universities. But there are conditions separating the men’s and women’s rooms, Abdul said that they must create a new, appropriate and Islamic curriculum.

After the Taliban seized power in the Afghan government mid-August. It has raised fears around the world that women’s rights will be denied again as they were in 1996 when children and women were denied education. However, Mr. Abdul said at the meeting that The Afghan people will continue to study at the higher education level. But the rules and doctrines of Sharia must also be observed: the woman must remain safe with the separation of man and woman.”

Abdul added that they are looking for a reasonable and consistent course with Islam. At the national and international levels in order to be able to compete with other countries

One of the human rights organizations said that before the Taliban took power, classrooms in Afghanistan were divided between men and women. However, two thirds of girls are still uneducated.

Source insider.com