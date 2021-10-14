Japan saves the match ball against Australia… but it’s still in trouble

Japan is still very much alive in the race to get, at least directly, to Qatar 2022. Coach Hajime Moriyasu’s tears predicted how vulnerable he would be.

however, The Samaritans beat Australia (2-1) with the highest score thanks to the goals of Ao Tanaka (8) and Aziz Behich (two goals against 85). Agden Hrocic (69 minutes) scored the momentary goal 1-1 for the “Sokeros” team.

Japan, with its victory, stresses the top of the group B With five days is still in dispute. Saudi Arabia, which has a game less, and Australia are still in the lead with 9 points. Both will go straight to the World Cup. On the other hand, the Japanese, with six people, are still in a dilemma: now they will play the rematch.

Japan’s victory had an unexpected ally: Aziz Behich. The Gersonspor defender failed to banish the heart of Minamino, who finished in Tanaka 1-0.

Halfway through the second half, Hrustic set the tables with a superb goal. The Eintracht Frankfurt player did a great live soccer free of the big-area crown which he clicked on the crossbar before entering.

But in 85, Japan’s “Bahich bad luck” smiled again. Ryan converted a shot from Asano to the post and the Australian defender, in an attempt to clear him, ended up pushing the ball to his own goalkeeper. Japen Respira.