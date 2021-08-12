The smartphone will be available in flamingo pink and pistachio green colors

During the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the South Korean company directly hinted at the colors in which the flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available.

The 46:17 mark shows the compatibility of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen. The video shows how to enter SS22 colors for a query in the search bar. A window then opens showing a range of different spring colors, from pale yellow and orange to pink and green. Two names were also indicated: “Pistachio Green” and “Flamingo Pink” with the words “SS22 Design Trend”, “2022” and “Spring” above them.

Samsung is hinting directly at the Galaxy S22 lineup, which is expected to be unveiled in January 2022. The light spring colors blend well with the period when the new releases are due, and also match perfectly with the colors announced for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Although there is still half a year before the release of the Galaxy S22, information about this promising line of smartphones has already appeared on the Web. Samsung is working on three models again, with the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra expected in addition to the base model.

It was recently announced that the new smartphones will be compatible with a 65W fast charger. It is also reported that Samsung has partnered with system camera and lens manufacturer Olympus to improve the quality of smartphone cameras.