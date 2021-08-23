The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are selling like hot cakes; 10 times more than Z Fold 2 in some areas

Samsung Detect phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 It’s August 11th and we expect it to hit stores next week. Their high refresh rates, IP certification and in the condition of the new fold and . are noted for their high refresh rates S-Pen holder. Today we receive the first numbers of pre-orders in South Korea.

If we take after writing South Korean publications, the new Samsung folders will be a success . The two phones became immediately available for pre-order after the announcement on August 11, and in some cases with special discounts for several hundred lei and Buyback offers. Going back to the situation in South Korea, the Korea Herald wrote that day August 22, 2021 They touch 450,000 Pre-order for both phones.

If we consider the phones that were sold without the care of the operator, then the number of free phones reaches 600,000 or 800,000. The increase will be 10 times compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G. Z Fold 2 in the same 10-day interval after the first appearance collected only 80,000 pre-orders. We also have a demographic breakdown, and 49% pre-orders Z fold 3 Manufactured by customers aged 20-30 years. The same group accounted for 57% of his pre-orders Z Flip 3. Basically, Samsung manages to attract the youth class, which dictates what’s cool and what’s not.

I’d also like to mention that this increase also comes amid the fact that we no longer have a new Galaxy Note this fall, and the Galaxy S21 FE is delayed..