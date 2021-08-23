Olympia: Donald Trump rages against the USA

I’ve done it again. Donald Trump feels there is a conspiracy in the US women’s team. Above all, he is once again digging against archenemy Megan Rapinoe.

Even as a former US president, Donald Trump does not hold back from making statements about politics. It doesn’t stop at the Olympics. Because the US Women’s Soccer pick won only the bronze medal, even though they started the tournament as the favorites, Trump dealt an all-out blow. The team was allegedly infiltrated by a “group of left-wing lunatics”. They will all be supporters of the “Woke” movement, which advocates for women’s rights.

Olympia: Trump is banging on Rapinoe – America is looking for a medal

His long-term rival Megan Rapinoe in particular is feeling the wrath of the president-elect. “The purple-haired woman played horrible and spends a lot of time thinking about the politics of the left and not doing her job!” Rapinoe did her job with flying colors, opposing a target to become a 4:3 angle shifted live in Australia.

In general, very few “patriots” are represented in the team. “If you wake up, you lose. You should replace the Awakes with the Patriots and start winning again,” Trump said. This may also be understood as a reaction to kneeling before the Pan American Games. A statement from the American Association has not materialized or Megan Rapinoe herself. Sometimes, she speaks Goals and titles for enough words.